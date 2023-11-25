This White Company Christmas tree always sells out, and it's currently 20% off for Black Friday
The White Company's pre-lit Christmas tree is one of their all-time bestsellers, but you can get it for £139 off in this weekend-only Black Friday saving
December is fast approaching, and with this year's Black Friday Christmas tree deals in full swing, it's the perfect time to invest in some decor for the festive season.
Retailers launch new artificial Christmas trees every year, but The White Company Black Friday sale has knocked up to a massive £139 off one of the most popular pre-lit Christmas trees that sells out every year. All you need to do is use the code WHITE20 at checkout to get 20% off.
The Pre Lit Grand Spruce Christmas Tree comes in three sizes: 6ft, 7.5ft, and 9ft, making it suitable for just about any space. It's also available as a pre-lit tree, or without lights.
The White Company's Black Friday Christmas tree deals
was £325 now £260 at The White Company (use code WHITE20)
The White Company's best-seller, this 6ft pre-lit spruce has beautiful and realistic irregularity in the branches, and a new memory-flex feature to keep its shape year-upon-year.
was £325 now £260 at The White Company (use code WHITE20)
No longer available in a pre-lit design, this 7.5ft grand spruce is the same price as the 6ft pre-lit. We love the grandeur that comes with a larger tree, and the foliage looks very realistic.
was £695 now £556 at The White Company (use code WHITE20)
The Pre Lit Grand Spruce Christmas Tree – 9ft is the ultimate tree for those lucky enough to have extra-high ceilings. With an RRP of nearly £700 saving, this £139 discount makes a significant difference.
Why we love The White Company's artificial Christmas tree
"I love an on-trend Christmas tree, but if it's a realistic, classic artificial Christmas tree you're looking for, you really can't go wrong with The White Comany" says Tamara Kelly, Lifestyle Editor for woman&home.
"A big selling point is that this pre-lit option comes with a variety of light settings - flicker, soft glow and bright shine, meaning you can transition your tree between day and night, or a shift in theme from year-to-year. It also means you'll be free from the nightmare of untangling your Christmas lights every year - simply add your baubles and tree-topper, and you're all set."
Our Lifestyle Editor Tamara Kelly has been writing about homes and interiors for 20 years, meaning she's covered just about every Christmas decor trend imaginable.
The majority of the branches on these trees are hand painted, meaning you'll get a level of authentic greenery you'd struggle to get with a cheaper artificial Christmas tree, and the addition of The White Company's new memory flex branches means it's easier than ever to assemble your tree. Ideal for perfectionists who want every branch to look just right.
People can easily forget to shop for Christmas while Black Friday is in full flow, but while it's a great time to pick up discounted gifts, a little forward planning and research into Christmas decorating ideas can help secure you a great savings, and get your Christmas decorations up as soon as December hits.
