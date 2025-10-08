Do not click on this - you'll be tempted to buy several pairs of these chic but comfy trainers
Shop the Skechers Amazon Prime Day sale before it ends and save big on stylish yet comfortable trainers. Our top picks combine fashion and all-day comfort
Finding shoes that are both stylish and comfortable isn't easy, so when you do find the perfect pair, it's tempting to buy them in more than one colour. Alas, that's usually not an affordable option - until now.
For Prime Day, Amazon has slashed prices on many of its best Skechers trainers, with some of our favourites available for up to half price. In our guide to the most comfortable trainers, a pair of Skechers took the top spot as the best slip-ons. Plus, our recent Skechers Summits review and Skechers BOBS Keepsakes Lite Slippers review show just how much our fashion team loves this brand.
Keep reading for our expert roundup of the best Prime Day Skechers deals, or head straight to Amazon to browse the full range.
If you’ve been meaning to update your collection of comfy trainers or simply want a fresh pair to style with your autumn wardrobe, now’s the perfect time. Just be sure to check when Amazon Prime Day ends so you don’t miss out - and take a look at my roundup of the best deals for women over 40, handpicked by me.
Quick links
- Shop all Skechers deals at Amazon
- Summits Artistry Chic Sneaker: was
£59now £28.19
- Summits 12985 Sneaker: was
£59now £33.23
- Keepsakes Lite Cozy Blend Slipper: was
£39now £33.99
- Bobs B Cute Sneaker: was
£44now £14.99
- Go Walk Flex Mali Sneaker: was
£79now £45.06
- Uno Stand on Air Sneaker: was
£79now £36.10
- Graceful Get Connected Sneaker: was
£54now £33.66
- D'Lites Biggest Fan Fashion Sneaker: was
£69now £43.31
- Lovely Vibe Fall in Bloom Ankle Boot: was
£54now £37.98
- Go Walk Lite-Dreamer Ballet Flat: was
£45.74now £37.15
- Slip-on Loafer: was
£74now £48.05
- Flex Appeal 4.0 Brilliant View: was
£64now £34.98
- Go Walk 7 VinaSneaker: was
£74now £41.99
- Squad SrSneaker: was
£59now £35.06
- Uno Shimmer Away Sneaker: was
£77now £42.78
- Arch Fit Arcade-on My Way Sneaker: was
£69now £43.75
- Go Walk 7 Bling Sneaker: was
£25.42now £21.60
- Uno Rugged Fall Air Sneaker: was £84 now £54.54
- Og 85 - Old School: was
£64now £37.24
- Jade Best in Class Sneaker: was
£35now £29.10
- Go Walk 5 Astonished Sport Sandal: was
£43.64now £36.24
Skechers deals
In her Skechers Summits review, our Skechers-loving fashion writer Molly described these as the kind of trainers you’ll reach for day in, day out, whether it’s for a comfier commute, pottering about or striding along getting your daily steps in. They’re lightweight, slip-on (so no faffing with laces), and come with a memory foam insole that genuinely makes a difference on long days.
These have a knit mesh upper with subtle webbing overlays for a textured look. The slip-on design with stretch laces makes them easy to slip in and out of. Plus, they have a low-profile midsole that helps absorb shock.
Perfer your kicks with a sporty, throwback look? These are for you. They’ve got a mix of trubuck leather and mesh for style and breathability, plus a classic lace-up design for a reliable fit. An Air-Cooled Memory Foam® insole and a flexible rubber outsole add all the support you need for all-day wear.
These slip-on sporty sneakers are lightweight and flexible with a Skechers shock-absorbing midsole, a soft mesh knit upper and a bungee laced front for a snug fit.
If you're looking for a lightweight, comfy, shoe that's easy to wear, go for these. They're a slip-on style with a knotted lace front, plus they have a super soft memory foam footbed and a flexible sole. A rubber traction outsole ensures solid grip and shock absorption for all-day comfort.
A good choice if you’re on your feet a lot, these have a cushioned insole and a comfort-focused midsole to add comfort to every step, plus the flexible traction outsole makes them sturdy enough for running errands and longer walks.
With an engineered mesh upper that’s breathable and easy to wear, these slip-ons have a cushioned insole and comfort walking midsole so they're good for hours on your feet or for all-day use. Plus, the flexible traction outsole helps keep your steps on track.
Featuring a synthetic microleather upper with cosy faux-fur lining and a cushioned Skechers Memory Foam footbed, these slippers will add a touch of class to any lazy day at home. Plus every BOBS purchase helps support animals in need.
Ok, these are my faves. And if you love that rugged, hiker-inspired look, the Skechers Street Uno Rugged Fall Air is for you. I love the cosy faux-fur trim, while the Air-Cooled Memory Foam and Skech-Air visible airbag midsole should make them feel as fabulous as they look.
A pull-on top loop at the heel makes these great to slip on and go - definitely a pair of Skechers you’ll reach for every day. A padded collar and tongue give a snug, cushioned fit, and the lightweight shock-absorbing sole with memory foam insole ensure comfort for as long as you need it.
These lace-up low-tops have a sleek synthetic leather upper for a classic look, while the padded tongue and collar ensure a snug, supportive fit. The durable sole is built to last, and the interior is lined with a soft, abrasion-resistant material that adds extra comfort.
I absolutely love an ankle boot, and these are the perfect mix of style and comfort - plus they’re vegan! The microleather upper gives a sleek look, and the side zip makes them super easy to slip on. Air-Cooled Memory Foam will help keep your feet cool, and the rubber sole gives good traction, wherever your feet take you.
These sneakers feature the iconic Skechers logo detail for a classic look. They have a moulded rubber cupsole for durability and traction, and the Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole to keep your feet comfy all day.
Love a ballet flat? You'll give them up for these. Super lightweight with responsive 5Gen cushioning that feels soft but supportive, these have a Goga Max high-rebound insole that adds an extra layer of comfort, while the breathable mesh upper and soft lining will help keep your feet cool.
The Skechers Women's Arch Fit Arcade - On My Way sneaker combines durable Duraleather with stylish lace-up design. It features Arch Fit technology for extra support and comfort, perfect for all-day wear. A great choice if you want a sneaker that looks sharp and feels even better.