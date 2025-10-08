Do not click on this - you'll be tempted to buy several pairs of these chic but comfy trainers

Finding shoes that are both stylish and comfortable isn't easy, so when you do find the perfect pair, it's tempting to buy them in more than one colour. Alas, that's usually not an affordable option - until now.

For Prime Day, Amazon has slashed prices on many of its best Skechers trainers, with some of our favourites available for up to half price. In our guide to the most comfortable trainers, a pair of Skechers took the top spot as the best slip-ons. Plus, our recent Skechers Summits review and Skechers BOBS Keepsakes Lite Slippers review show just how much our fashion team loves this brand.

Keep reading for our expert roundup of the best Prime Day Skechers deals, or head straight to Amazon to browse the full range.

If you’ve been meaning to update your collection of comfy trainers or simply want a fresh pair to style with your autumn wardrobe, now’s the perfect time. Just be sure to check when Amazon Prime Day ends so you don’t miss out - and take a look at my roundup of the best deals for women over 40, handpicked by me.

Skechers deals

Save £30.81 Skechers Womens Summits Artistry Chic: was £59 now £28.19 at Amazon In her Skechers Summits review, our Skechers-loving fashion writer Molly described these as the kind of trainers you’ll reach for day in, day out, whether it’s for a comfier commute, pottering about or striding along getting your daily steps in. They’re lightweight, slip-on (so no faffing with laces), and come with a memory foam insole that genuinely makes a difference on long days.

Save £25.69 Skechers Women's D'Lites Biggest Fan Fashion Sneaker: was £69 now £43.31 at Amazon Perfer your kicks with a sporty, throwback look? These are for you. They’ve got a mix of trubuck leather and mesh for style and breathability, plus a classic lace-up design for a reliable fit. An Air-Cooled Memory Foam® insole and a flexible rubber outsole add all the support you need for all-day wear.

Save £29.01 Skechers Bobs B Cute Sneaker: was £44 now £14.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a lightweight, comfy, shoe that's easy to wear, go for these. They're a slip-on style with a knotted lace front, plus they have a super soft memory foam footbed and a flexible sole. A rubber traction outsole ensures solid grip and shock absorption for all-day comfort.

Save £15.80 Skechers Women's Go Walk Flex Sneaker: was £79 now £63.20 at Amazon A good choice if you’re on your feet a lot, these have a cushioned insole and a comfort-focused midsole to add comfort to every step, plus the flexible traction outsole makes them sturdy enough for running errands and longer walks.

Save £32.01 Skechers Women's Go Walk 7 VinaSneaker: was £74 now £41.99 at Amazon With an engineered mesh upper that’s breathable and easy to wear, these slip-ons have a cushioned insole and comfort walking midsole so they're good for hours on your feet or for all-day use. Plus, the flexible traction outsole helps keep your steps on track.

Save £5.01 Skechers Women's Keepsakes Lite-Cozy Blend Slipper: was £39 now £33.99 at Amazon Featuring a synthetic microleather upper with cosy faux-fur lining and a cushioned Skechers Memory Foam footbed, these slippers will add a touch of class to any lazy day at home. Plus every BOBS purchase helps support animals in need.

Save £29.46 Skechers Women's Uno Rugged Fall Air Sneaker: was £84 now £54.54 at Amazon Ok, these are my faves. And if you love that rugged, hiker-inspired look, the Skechers Street Uno Rugged Fall Air is for you. I love the cosy faux-fur trim, while the Air-Cooled Memory Foam and Skech-Air visible airbag midsole should make them feel as fabulous as they look.

Save £20.64 Skechers Graceful Get Connected Sneaker: was £54 now £33.36 at Amazon A pull-on top loop at the heel makes these great to slip on and go - definitely a pair of Skechers you’ll reach for every day. A padded collar and tongue give a snug, cushioned fit, and the lightweight shock-absorbing sole with memory foam insole ensure comfort for as long as you need it.

Save £16.02 Skechers Women's Lovely Vibe Fall in Bloom Ankle Boot: was £54 now £37.98 at Amazon I absolutely love an ankle boot, and these are the perfect mix of style and comfort - plus they’re vegan! The microleather upper gives a sleek look, and the side zip makes them super easy to slip on. Air-Cooled Memory Foam will help keep your feet cool, and the rubber sole gives good traction, wherever your feet take you.

Save £8.59 Skechers Women's Go Walk Lite-Dreamer Ballet Flat: was £45.74 now £37.15 at Amazon Love a ballet flat? You'll give them up for these. Super lightweight with responsive 5Gen cushioning that feels soft but supportive, these have a Goga Max high-rebound insole that adds an extra layer of comfort, while the breathable mesh upper and soft lining will help keep your feet cool.

Save £25.25 Skechers Women's Arch Fit Arcade-On My Way Sneake: was £69 now £43.75 at Amazon The Skechers Women's Arch Fit Arcade - On My Way sneaker combines durable Duraleather with stylish lace-up design. It features Arch Fit technology for extra support and comfort, perfect for all-day wear. A great choice if you want a sneaker that looks sharp and feels even better.