Meghan Markle goes bold with sultry red maxi dress as she shares rare info about 'chatty' Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle has reminded us of her style prowess on her recent trip to Nigeria with Prince Harry, with an immaculate outfit at the ready for each appearance.

Meghan took the stage on Saturday alongside Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization, to co-host an event of Women in Leadership.

Meghan wore a stunning red dress (in our opinion, the perfect wedding guest dress for summer) for the occasion, designed by Orire, who is an up and coming female designer from Nigera with an focus on ethical designs and production.

The Dire Ruffle Hem Maxi Dress features a fitted bodice and flamboyant ruffled hem in a bright and bold shade that's quickly proving to be one of the colours of the season (we loved Helen Skelton's cherry red jumpsuit, too).

Meghan's dress has sadly sold out online, but retails at $275, if you want to get saving for when it comes back in stock.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The dress has some positive reviews online, with shoppers praising the "fun" style as an option for summer weddings or other formal events.

Nordstrom shopper kclcooper wrote, "This was a stunner at my friend's wedding - the bottom is so much fun, and the colour really pops - great to show off shoes.

"The fabric is form-fitting and stretchy. Huge recommend if you're looking for a unique non-reformation option for an upcoming formal event! I will have this dress forever!"

During the appearance, Meghan opened up about how much she loves being a mum and the difficulty of balancing work and parenting.



"I love being a mum, I love being a mum," she told co-host Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (via HELLO).

The Women in Leadership event the Duchess of Sussex was speaking at championed the importance of female leadership and empowerment.

During the discussion, Meghan recalled a mentor from her time working on the drama Suits, explaining, "When I was on season one of Suits, so that was a long time ago. Now I know the show is having a resurgence, but that was a long time ago. Let's say maybe a decade ago."

"And Bonnie Hammer, who runs NBCUniversal, was a huge mentor, remains a huge mentor to me. And I remember having the good fortune at the time that she invited me to have breakfast and I thought this was just the biggest deal in the world," she continued.

"And I asked her that exact question. I said, 'How do you find the balance?' And she said, 'You don't, you'll never find the balance'."

Meghan then continued, talking of her own experiences, "And this was before I was married, before I had children, before all the things in my life have certainly had a plot twist.

"And it struck me and it stayed with me for a long time because you say, 'Well how can you be so successful? And she's a mother as well and she's married and say that you'll never find the balance? What does life feel like if it's imbalanced?'

"What I think that to mean now is that that balance will always change for you. That balance, what seems balanced ten years ago is going to shift. And so being a mum has always been a dream of mine. And I'm so fortunate that we have two beautiful, healthy, very chatty sweet children."