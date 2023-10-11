This Victoria Beckham-approved LED face mask is over 60% off in the Prime Day sale

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Victoria Beckham is one celebrity that we will always take inspiration from, as she never fails to deliver with her chic fashion choices and flawless beauty looks. So, naturally, we were thrilled when we saw this VB-approved LED face tool massively reduced in the Amazon Prime Day sales.

During her stint in Paris for Fashion Week, the fashion designer's runway show was a huge success and this red light therapy skincare tool, used pre-show by make-up guru Patrick Ta, might have had something to do with it. The FOREO UFO Full Facial LED Face Mask Treatment usually retails at £209 however for a very limited time you can get your hands on it for £67.

The Foreo UFO was also voted as one of our best at-home red therapy devices, so if you don't trust VB, you can trust our team of beauty writers.

FOREO UFO Full Facial LED Face Mask Treatment, was £209 now £67 | Amazon This LED face mask device pairs up with your mobile via the Foreo app and delivers a customised spa-like treatment. You simply have to insert one of the provided masks and let the device do its thing. There are several settings, with both cold and warm features that use LED light therapy to tackle any problem areas you may have. The mini sheet masks, sonic pulsations and LED light will give you a 90-second treatment that will leave your skin looking like you've had a pro-facial. Our in-house testers claimed their skin felt plumper after just four weeks of use. Oh, and it landed a place in our woman&home Clever Skincare Awards.

There are several soothing, lifting and brightening masks for you to choose from, such as the FOREO Shimmer Freak UFO Activated Facial Mask. This bestselling LED mask works alongside the Foreo app and your chosen mask which allows for an easy setup and quick radiant results. Amazon customer CJ said, "This is amazing - after the 1st use I felt so relaxed and my skin was glowing - really felt like a luxurious facial." And if it's good enough for Victoria Beckham it's good enough for us.

So whether you're looking to step up your skincare game, are trying to find the best skincare devices for problem skin or simply are wanting to refine your everyday skincare routine this may be the product for you.

Move fast though because this one-day deal will only last until midnight tonight.