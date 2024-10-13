Sienna Miller convinced me to try Charlotte Tilbury's Unreal Hydrating Foundation Stick, and it's my beauty buy of the year

When it comes to everyday makeup, I'm very much a less is more person. As someone who has suffered with adult acne in the past, has very sensitive skin and just prefers a natural look, I like to keep makeup to a minimum.

Over the years, I have spent a lot of time trying out the best lightweight foundations for those very reasons. I've been using Mac's Studio Radiance Serum Foundation for a while now, which I can highly recommend for natural, lightweight coverage all day.

But then I happened across a video (below) of Sienna Miller's beauty routine and I was intrigued, particularly when she mentioned a 'no foundation foundation'. I'm a big fan of her natural look, and so I was keen to know more. Turns out she was referring to the Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Hydrating Foundation Stick – and I'm not sorry to say I was very much influenced to try it. And it's my beauty buy of the year.

Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Hydrating Foundation Stick

I'd never used a foundation stick before, so I wasn't quite sure what to expect. But it's so easy to apply, just draw on your face and blend in. It takes a matter of seconds to apply.

But what I like about it the most is how lightweight and hydrating it feels on my skin - it glides on like butter (without the grease). The Charlotte Tilbury website says "99% agree it has a weightless, all-day wear" – and I am very much in agreement. Weightless is exactly the right word, it genuinely feels like you're not wearing anything, which is exactly what I want from an everyday foundation.

The coverage is light but evens out my skin beautifully. I have very pale skin and a lot of redness on my face overall. I used the shade '3 Fair', and found it matches my skin tone closely. I should note here that this is not a foundation for dramatic effect, I don't want a heavy makeup look or feel from this product, just something that evens out my colour. For everyday, I apply it once in the morning, add a small amount of bronzer and blusher and I'm set. There have been a few occasions where I have had to 'top up' on my nose and cheeks as I have a lot of redness in those particular areas. But I really like how buildable this product is, I can add more if I want more coverage.

The fact that it's a stick and not liquid (that can leak all over the inside of makeup bag) is also a huge plus. And it's all wrapped in the most lux-feeling packaging that makes it so portable – I often have slip it in my pocket before a trip to the bathroom to give my face a very discreet top up.

At £35 this is excellent value for money, particularly when you consider the quality of the product, coverage, packaging and ease of use/portability. The only thing I don't know is how long it will last, however, I have been using it every day for the last two weeks and seem to have barely made a dent in it. It's a real gem of a beauty find, and one I now won't be without.

Below is the aforementioned video in which Sienna runs through how she achieves her everyday boho makeup look, which includes the CT Hydrating Stick (and many more products I very nearly bought too!).

Shop Sienna's recommendations

Charlotte Tilbury Glow Toner
Charlotte Tilbury Glow Toner

The first product in Sienna's boho makeup routine is Charlotte Tilbury's Glow Toner, which she calls 'a bit of a miracle cheat - it soaks in and feels really soft'. This comes in a handy 30ml travel size bottle for £15 too.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Serum
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Serum Crystal Elixir

Next up is Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Serum, which Sienna says 'really does what it says on the tin - it's magic. And it leaves you all plumped and dewy and hydrated'.

Charlotte Tilbury MAgic Eye Rescue
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue

For her eyes, Sienna uses the CT Magic Eye Rescue, which she pats on the skin underneath. 'It feels so good, and you know they (eyes) are just going to wake up in a second,' she says.

