Reese Witherspoon is a big fan of these luxury retinol capsules and they're 50% off in the Prime Day sale

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide capsules are 50% off in the Prime Day sales and have the seal of approval from Elle Woods herself, aka Reese Witherspoon.

With the end of the Prime Day sale drawing near, now is the time to capitalize on all the last-minute savings, from the best perfume deals to Amazon's Prime Day beauty deals. There's still time to nab Meghan Markle's mascara, Victoria Beckham's LED face mask and even the retinol serum Reese Witherspoon swears by...

We are, of course, referring to the Elizabeth Arden Retinol pods, which the Legally Blonde actress previously told Harper's Bazaar in 2019, "really changed the tone of my skin," after a year of use.

Reese-approved! Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules, Was £77 Now £37.74 | Amazon Right now you can save £39 on the 60-pod tube of Elizabeth Arden's cult-favourite retinol capsules. These little drops of serumy goodness work to reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles, by boosting your skin's natural collagen and moisturise barrier. P.S. Both the 30 and 90-pod options are also discounted!

The capsules are designed to target fine lines and wrinkles, visibly reducing their appearance while simultaneously improving your skin's texture, tone and clarity. The fragrance-free formula features retinol, which works to boost your skin's natural collagen and moisture barriers - leaving your skin smooth and radiant. Case and point, Reese Witherspoon's ageless complexion.

What's more, they can be yours for more than half price off and are the perfect addition to your winter-time skincare regime - though be sure to read up on how to make retinol work for you, safely and effectively.

And in case you were worried about the individual packaging, another pro to these pearlescent pods is that they're made from 100% vegetable and mineral-based material, so they're biodegradable.

Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules, Was £89 Now £59.06 | Amazon Another hero in Elizabeth Arden's iconic range, these ceramide capsules are packed with potent ingredients to target and minimize the appearance of lines and wrinkles.

Alongside the night serum pods, you can also find the Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Daily Youth Restoring capsules similarly discounted - along with the iconic Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream and Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference moisturizer.

As for how to use your retinol capsules, if you do indeed partake in this very tempting deal, the brand says to use just one pod at night time only - applying the serum over your face and next - after cleansing and before your moisturiser.