The facial cream responsible for Jennifer Lopez's flawless skin is surprisingly affordable - and it's discounted for Black Friday

Jennifer Lopez's favourite moisturiser from Dr. Hauschka, the Rose Day Cream, is on a major sale right now, and we'll be grabbing a bottle for ourselves while the sale is still running this weekend.

When it comes to celebrity skincare, we know by now that A-listers typically go for the most expensive products - for example, Meghan Markle's favourite lash serum (which is on sale for Black Friday) is rather pricey, but only because it produces A-list worthy results.

The same can be said for a lot of JLo's favourite beauty products - and we just got word that one of her favourite daily moisturisers is on a major sale for Black Friday.

Although JLo now has her own beauty brand, she told Bravo's Andy Cohen back in 2014 that she had used Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream for 10 years - a true testament to the product's power.

In the grand scheme of things, this moisturiser is actually pretty affordable, especially if you're comparing it to other insanely expensive, celeb-loved moisturisers like the La Mer moisturiser, which costs about £200.

This moisturiser is particularly great for people with dry and/or sensitive skin, as it has skin-restoring ingredients like rose hip oil that keep your skin feeling lush and soft. However, if you have oily skin or skin that tends to be more prone to breakouts, using this product might prove to be a big beauty mistake, as some of the ingredients in this day cream are comedogenic, meaning that they can potentially clog pores and make the skin more oily.

Overall, though, this product gets glowing reviews - and we don't just mean from JLo. One happy customer, who claimed to have oily skin, coincidentally, left a review of the cream: "his is the only cream I use, and it solved my oily but dehydrated skin. I don't have skin problems now, my face looks younger, fresh and clean. This is high quality, organic cream, and would recommend it to everyone."